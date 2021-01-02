Kriti Kharbanda: 2020 taught me to love harder and stay strong

Mumbai, Jan 2 : While most people would agree that 2020 was one of the worst years of their lives, actress Kriti Kharbanda on Saturday declared she wants to remember the year fondly while moving into a new decade with 2021.

“Looking forward to the next decade. With hope, with happiness, with positivity, with love. To the year that went by, to happy realisations, to self discovery, to fighting your demons, to it all. I will look back at 2020 and remember it fondly, for it taught me to love harder and stay strong, to living in the moment and not leave anything to tomorrow. #2021 I’m ready for you #happynewyear,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Kriti recently battled malaria and has since then resumed work. The actress informed in a recent social media post that she suffers from weakness, mood swings and other side effects despite being cured of malaria.

She will next be seen in “14 Phere” alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a social comedy.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.