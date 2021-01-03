Mumbai, Jan 3 : Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for 14 Phere.

Kriti posted a string of pictures on Instagram Stories. In the images, Kriti is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

On the image, she wrote: “First working day 🙂 #2021 #bekind #14phere.”

The actress then shared a picture dressed in a jacket.

aceWinter mornings! #Lucknow #14Phere,” she captioned the image.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, “14 Pherea is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

