Kriti Sanon recovers from COVID-19; thanks fans, medical staff

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon announced on Saturday that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19. She thanked her fans and doctor along with the medical staff for helping her out during her difficult times.

The ‘Bareilly Ki Burfi’ actor took to her Twitter handle and announced about her Covid recovery.

“Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love,” she wrote

Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19!

A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.🙏🏻

And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love❤️❤️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 19, 2020

Kriti was recently tested positive for coronavirus when she returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Dinesh Vijan’s next project alongside Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in Chandigarh.

The ‘Panipat’ star is all geared up to be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi starring alongside the power-house performer Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing a pivotal role. She will also be seen playing a lead role in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film.