Kriti Sanon’s noble birthday appeal to fans

Mumbai, July 28 : Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned 30 a day ago, has thanked fans for their wishes and love. She also urged them to do a good deed in her name.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram and penned a ‘thank you’ note to fans, appealing them to contribute their bit to society.

“A big big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional support, heartwarming edits, messages and love.. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated! I promise to always make you all proud!, But if you guys really wanna do something for me on this special day: Do a good deed in my name. — Donate clothes/books/money/blood — Help the underprivileged — Feed some poor families — Plant some trees — Feed street dogs and cats — Spend time with special kids or maybe in an old age home(ofcourse when Covid is over) — Sponsor some child’s education who probably can’t afford the basic right to primary education.

” Make someone Smile! In these tough times, we need to do our bit to make this world a better and happier place. There is too much suffering and negativity around. Be Kind. There can be NO better gift for me than see you all spread some love and happiness around! Let that be my birthday gift from now on every single year,” Kriti wrote.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.