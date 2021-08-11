Saudi Arabia offers compensation to families of health workers who died of COVID

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has begun compensating half a million riyals (SR500,000) the equivalent of Rs 99,22,544, to the families of health workers who died because of the COVID-19.

The kingdom said in October 2020 that it would distribute “500,000 Saudi riyals to the families of those who died as a result of the COVID-19 who work in the health sectors, whether governmental or private, civil or military, Saudi or non-Saudi.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday has announced the start of distributing funds to the families of the deceased as a result of the pandemic.

They “gave their lives in the fight against the pandemic to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents in the kingdom”, SPA quoted minister of health Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The government has also accelerated a nationwide vaccination campaign for tourism and other sectors affected by the pandemic.

On Monday, the ministry of health announced that more than 30 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the country of 35 million people.

The country has also decided to reopen its borders to foreign tourists who have been fully vaccinated after a 17-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Tourism announced that the Kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists, and lift… the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It said travelers who have been fully vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson – will be able to enter the kingdom “without the need for an institutional quarantine period”, provided they also have proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours and its details are registered with the health authorities.