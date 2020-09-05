KSA to give 75% of top jobs in private sector to its nationals

By Sana Sikander Updated: 5th September 2020 6:43 pm IST
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: The Saudi Shoura Council is seeking to amend a clause of an article of the labor law pertaining to the localization of jobs, Okaz reported on Friday.

In a bid to Saudize 75 percent of top managerial positions in the private sector companies, it would require the private sector to draw up plans to train young Saudi men and women and groom them within a specified period to ensure a smooth and systematic replacement at the top level, members of the Shoura Council said.

The General Commission in the Shoura Council will refer the report on the matter to the Social Affairs, Family and Youth Committee for discussions at an upcoming Shoura Council session, The Saudi Gazette reported.

The proposal submitted by Shoura members Muhammad Al-Jarbaa, Faisal Al-Fadhil, Ghazi Binzagr and Abdullah Al-Khalidi, stressed the need for the Saudizing the managerial positions by the local national and foreign degree holders.

