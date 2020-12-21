KSS NGO donates blankets to needy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To help homeless people fight the winter cold, Kriya Sangh Society (KSS), a non-governmental organisation has taken up an initiative of donating blankets. The NGO on Sunday distributed blankets to the needy.

A team of the NGO comprising Shaik Nayeem (Founder), Md. Jhangeer, Shaik Khaja, and Md. Siraj Uddin, has distributed the blankets to the street dwellers at different areas in the city like Begumpet railway station, Paradise X roads, etc.

It was sponsored by Srinivas Gowra Foundation and Abhaya Foundation.

“We are planning to distribute 2000 blankets in this session,” said Nayeem.

Join them to help the needy by contacting on Whatsapp: 9347010276