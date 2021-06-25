KT Rama Rao inaugurates construction-waste recycling plant

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a construction and demolition waste recycling plant in Fathullaguda.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the waste collected in GHMC limits had increased from 3,500 metric tonnes to 7,000 metric tonnes per day. Besides enhancing the waste collection, the number of waste transfer stations also increased to 100 against only 70 stations earlier.

He further said that a 20 MW waste-to-energy plant has been set up and another plant with 28 MW capacity will soon come up in Hyderabad.

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, GHMC officials and others were present at the event.

MLA Sudheer Reddy said that they shall hold a series of meetings with builders associations and other stakeholders to ensure the construction and demolition waste is not thrown in the open and is transported to this plant.