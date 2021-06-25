KT Rama Rao inaugurates construction-waste recycling plant

By Ratna Chotrani|   Published: 25th June 2021 5:16 pm IST
KT Rama Rao inaugurates construction-waste recycling plant
MAUD minister KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of construction-waste recycling plant at Fathullaguda on Friday, June 25. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a construction and demolition waste recycling plant in Fathullaguda.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the waste collected in GHMC limits had increased from 3,500 metric tonnes to 7,000 metric tonnes per day. Besides enhancing the waste collection, the number of waste transfer stations also increased to 100 against only 70 stations earlier.

He further said that a 20 MW waste-to-energy plant has been set up and another plant with 28 MW capacity will soon come up in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, GHMC officials and others were present at the event.

MLA Sudheer Reddy said that they shall hold a series of meetings with builders associations and other stakeholders to ensure the construction and demolition waste is not thrown in the open and is transported to this plant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button