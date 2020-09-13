K’taka adds 9,894 fresh Covid cases, 104 deaths push toll to 7,265

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : Karnataka reported 9,894 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 4,59,445 while 104 deaths pushed the toll to 7,265.

As per the state Health and Family Welfare department, 8,402 patients have been discharged, pushing the total recoveries in the state to over 3.5 lakh mark.

Among the fatalities, 96-year-old patient from Tumkuru is the oldest one and 21-year-old is the youngest patient from Dakshin Kannada.

Health officials claimed that as many as 5,94,019 primary contacts and 5,36,625 secondary contacts are under observation in Karnataka, while more than 513883 persons are in home quarantine.

The state has also conducted over 67,955 tests and of this, 36,298 are though RT-PCR method.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.