K’taka BJP leaders term GHMC polls as ‘Spectacular Victory’

Bengaluru, Dec 5 : After registering decent show in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on Friday several Karnataka BJP leaders including Chief Minister, B. S Yediyurappa hailed it as “Spectacular Victory”.”

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on GHMC election result: “The spectacular win for BJP in Hyderabad reaffirms people’s faith in PM Modi’s leadership and in politics of development. Hearty congratulations to all Karyakartas of Telangana BJP for the stupendous feat.”

While the BJP national general secretary (organisation), B. L Santhosh said in his tweet that Well done BHAGYANAGAR ……!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana You made a mark.”

He further added that “Thank You Bhagyanagar. @BJP4Telangana, will give every bit and work every second to repay with gratitude the blessings you have showered. We have moved the mountain. We will replace it too.”

Meanwhile, the GHMC poll in charge and Karnataka Health minister, K. Sudhkar said in his tweet that the huge support received by BJP in GHMC polls is an endorsement of PM @narendramodi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and rejection of TRS’ politics of appeasement & MIM’s divisive agenda. Congrats to @BJP4Telangana and Karyakartas on this spectacular performance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.