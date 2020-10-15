K’taka CM intervenes, helps farmer’s daughter take NEET exam

Bengaluru, Oct 14 : Timely intervention by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar came as a boon for a farmer’s daughter Tanuja Karegowda, who aspires to become a doctor, as she could complete the formalities and sit in NEET on Wednesday.

Tanuja from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district appeared in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in Basavanagudi centre in Bengaluru, the Health Department said in a statement.

A student of Navodaya School in Shivamogga, she could not appear in NEET on September 13 as her house was in an area declared a containment zone at that time due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Supreme court’s direction, National Testing Agency re-conducted the exam but she was unable to send certain documents through email.

About to lose the golden opportunity to sit in NEET, she posted her ordeal on the social media. When it was brought to the notice of Yeddyurappa and Dr Sudhakar, they spoke to officials concerned to allow her to take the test.

“I aspire to serve society as a doctor. I have done well in the exam without any stress. I thank both the Chief Minister and the Minister,” a visibly delighted Tanuja said.

Her mother too expressed her gratitude to the two leaders. “We were worried Tanuja will not be able to write the exam, but the CM and the Minister intervened at the right time and got her a chance to fulfil her dreams. The NTA had told her that she could not take NEET as she had failed to submit documents in time. I am thankful to the Chief Minister and Dr Sudhakar for this kind gesture,” she said.

The statement said that Tanuja’s father Nagaraj has struggled hard to ensure quality education to his daughter, who was selected for Navodaya coaching in Pune.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.