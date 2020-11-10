K’taka CM scotches rumours about his son contesting from Basavakalyan

Bengaluru, Nov 11 : Karnataka Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyuirappa said on Tuesday that his son B. Y. Vijayendra will not contest in any by-elections in the state instead he will continue to work for the party.

With this statement, Yediyurappa firmly puts an end to the series of speculations that his son and BJP vice-president, B. Y. Vijayendra would take plunge into electoral arena from Basavakalyan constituency in the days to come.

It is expected that Election Commission of Indian might announce dates for bypolls to be held in Basavakalyana and Maski constituencies in Bidar and Raichur districts respectively.

Basavakalyana fell vacant due to Congress legislator Narayan Rao succumbing to Covid – 19 on September 24. While Maski fell vacant when Pratapgouda Patil of Congress switched over to BJP along with 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs who resigned to bring down Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa categorically clarified that his son, Vijyendra will not contest any elections until next Assembly elections.

“He will continue to work like any other party worker in the BJP. He will campaign or he will do whatever the party wants him to do. He will contest elections only if he gets party central leaders permission in next assembly elections,” he said in response to a question.

He added that both elections in Maski and Basavakalyan are equally important but Vijayendra won’t be contesting here.

Yediyurappa’s eldest son B. Y Raghavendra is Shivamogga Lok Sabha member while Vijayendra is seen as his heir apparent in the BJP and is party state unit vice president. Recently his daughter Aruna Udaykumar was appointed as Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Masabha’s woman wing president.

It is worth noting that many of Vijayendra’s supporters were pitching for his candidature from Basavakalyan constituency.

For Lingayats, Basavakalyan is is what Jerusalem is for Jews in the world. This is the place where 12th century poet-saint-social reformer Basvaeshwara founder of Lingayat religion launched his movement when he was a Prime Minister. This place became a very great social and religious movement of that time.

In the 12th century, because of Basaveshwara, it became a seat of learning. Basava, Akka Mahadevi, Channabasavanna, Siddarama and several other Sharanas are associated with Basavakalyan.

Basava fought against casteism and orthodoxy in Hinduism and founded Lingayat religion.

He was instrumental in establishing spiritual democracy called “Anubhava Mantapa” in the 12th century in India (Anubhava Mantapa – which is also called as the “First Parliament of the World”.

It was led by Saint Allamprabhu, and gave practical solutions to all kinds of problems mankind was suffering at that time. His teachings are believed to be time tested, scientific and proven. Basava-Tatva is never ending inspiration to achieve the welfare of mankind.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.