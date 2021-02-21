K’taka CM shares best practices at NITI Aayog meet

Bengaluru, Feb 21 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the state intends to set up a Scientific Marketing Intelligence Cell in order to shift focus on income based policy to increase farmers income.

Addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog virtually here, Yediyurappa said that it is also intended to create an online marketing platform for surplus fruits and vegetables supported by infrastructure facilities under Atmanirbhar scheme.

The CM said that affidavit based clearance system, steps taken to promote exports. “Agreements are signed with e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart to boost marketing of local products etc. Besides this, Steps have been taken to upgrade the skill development training curriculum in partnership with industry leaders to achieve major goals in Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he explained.

Besides this, he added that a task force to promote an integrated farming system has been set up. “Growing millets is promoted to improve nutrition levels. While farmers contact centres have been made as a single point of contact for region specific input supplies and advisories. It is also planned to conserve local breeds of cattle,” he said.

Yediyurappa also maintained that the state has been able to maintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.6 per cent even during the Covid pandemic times. “Despite the pandemic all our fiscal indicators have been contained within the limits of Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002,” he said.

He also appealed to PM to approve six proposals worth Rs 6,673 crore under modernisation of canals project and additional grants were also sought for river diversion projects.

“Three ports are being developed under PPP model, Bengaluru sub-urban Railway Project is taken up in joint venture with Railways,” he said.

The CM demanded Modi to set up a mechanism to fast track disposal of litigation in courts as infrastructure projects are fraught with litigations and environmental protests.

Yediyurapp also requested the NITI Aayog to declare Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project as national projects.

He also sought financial support from the union government to take up initiatives under National Educational Policy and also requested to provide Rs 4,300 crore to create an optical fibre network to provide connectivity to all government offices.

