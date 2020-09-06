K’taka: DULT recommends closing Cubbon Park for motorised traffic, parking

Bengaluru, Sep 6 : The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has recommended to the Karnataka government to close Cubbon Park here for motorised traffic and parking of vehicles, an official said on Sunday.

“DULT is of the view that reopening of Cubbon Park to motorised traffic is not advisable and parking of motorised vehicles should not be allowed in Cubbon Park,” said DULT Commissioner V. Manjula.

She wrote a letter recommending this move to Rajender Kataria, Secretary to Government in the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture.

Manjula said the government is thinking of reopening the park to motorised traffic and has received public representations to ensure a traffic free Cubbon Park.

“There is some thinking on the part of the government to reopen the Cubbon Park for motorised traffic. At the same time, DULT has also received representations from citizens groups to intercede on their behalf for ensuring traffic-free Cubbon Park. DULT has examined the matter in detail,” she said.

Manjula said a vast green space such as Cubbon Park in the heart of the city and its pristine nature should be preserved.

“In various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists,” she observed.

The senior official suggested that pedestrians and cyclists can use the park as a shortcut to reach their destinations and pointed out that the motorised traffic passing through the park will not be inconvenienced as there are alternate routes.

Cubbon Park is located between the High Court and Chinnaswamy Stadium and near to the Vidhana Soudha in the centre of the city.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.