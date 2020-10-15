K’taka issues guidelines to firecracker sellers ahead of Deepavali

Bengaluru, Oct 15 : The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued Deepavali guidelines for sale of crackers, which makes it mandatory for the firecracker sellers to sanitise their shops on a daily basis.

Besides, as per the Covid-19 protocols, both sellers and buyers must wear masks compulsorily and it must be strictly enforced by the sellers during Deepavali.

The guidelines also mandate that the seller should not allow the people to gather around their shops in large numbers.

Deepavali is celebrated for as many as 17-days in the state beginning from November 1 to 17.

These guidelines were issued by the Chief Secretary T. M Vijay Bhaskar, directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all districts, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce these guidelines.

As per these guidelines, only authorised dealers will be allowed to sell firecrackers and would be permitted to sell between November 1 and 17 only.

The firecracker sellers must ensure to follow Covid-19 protocols (SOPs) such as maintaining social distance.

The firecracker shops should be operated only in open places and not in crowded places and these shops must have adequate ventilation facility.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.