K’taka launches project based learning modules to help primary students

Bengaluru, Nov 23 : Karnataka on Monday launched the Project-Based Learning and Customised Learning Achievement Path modules for the benefit of more than 18 lakh primary students in the state-run schools.

The project has been launched after Karnataka decided to defer its decision to reopen schools till December 2020.

“By taking the decision to defer reopening of schools, the state is staring at zero academic year this time, hence this project would prove to be boon for the primary schools students,” an official from the education department told IANS.

According to a statement released by the CISCO, the purpose of the Customized Learning Achievement Path (CLAP) modules is to provide access to children based on their learning levels in arithmetic.

The Project Based Learning (PBL) is a project planner designed to provide an opportunity to the students to work on curriculum aligned projects in addition to the WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) project which is very essential during this pandemic, the statement added.

“Students also get exposure to essential 21st Century skills, the four Cs – Communications, Collaboration, Critical Thinking and Creativity – as part of this initiative,” the statement read.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar launched the modules designed by the Samagra Sikshana Foundation through the Cisco Webex.

More than 18 lakh government school students from Class IV to VII in 34 educational districts will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home, a Cisco release said.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements, Cisco India and SAARC, who took part in the launch, said, “Cisco is proud to collaborate with the education department and Sikshana Foundation to provide learning inputs to students across Karnataka during these unprecedented times to ensure that learning does not stop.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.