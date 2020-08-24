K’taka lifts all curbs for inter-state travellers amid Covid

Bengaluru, Aug 24 : Karnataka government has done away with almost all the restrictions it put in place for inter-state travellers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic under Unlock 3.0, mandating only symptomatic arrivals to self-isolate, an official said on Monday.

With immediate effect, the state has discontinued registration on the Seva Sindhu portal, medical check-ups at state borders, screening at receiving centres in the districts, categorisation of passengers, hand stamping, fortnight quarantine, isolation and testing, posters on the doors of the infected persons, intimation to neighbours and monitoring by panchayat or ward level teams, among others, for all asymptomatic arrivals.

However, the health department has advised asymptomatic inter-state travellers to self-monitor their health from the day of arrival for Covid symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain and breathing difficulty.

In case of symptomatic inter-state travellers, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has asked them to immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation.

“They shall observe standard Covid precautions like wearing face mask, physical distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitiser,” said Akhtar.

Symptomatic arrivals must also seek medical attention without fail or call the Apthamitra helpline at 14410.

Bengaluru civic body authorities and district health officials have been instructed to carry out an information campaign for all the incoming travellers.

Akthar said the new relaxations apply to all inter-state travellers irrespective of the length of their stay.

Despite the relaxations, Covid cases continue to rise in the southern state, which registered 5,938 fresh cases on Sunday, lifting the statewide tally to 2.77 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.