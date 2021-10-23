K’taka man commits suicide along with 4 children after wife dies of black fungus

By IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 23rd October 2021 4:49 pm IST
Belagavi: Unable to bear the pain of his wife’s death due to black fungus, a man in the Belagavi district of Karnataka, consumed poison along with his four children on Saturday.

The incident took place in Boragal village under Hukkeri taluk. The deceased were identified as Gopala Hadimani (46), his children – Sowmya Hadimani (19), Shwetha Hadimani (16), Saakshi Hadimani (11) and Srujan Hadimani (8).

According to police, Jaya, wife of Gopala, died due to black fungus on July 6. Not able to bear the pain of her untimely death, Gopala committed suicide along with his children on Saturday.

“Further investigation is underway,” Sankeshwara police told IANS.

