K’taka Minister Sudhakar given additional charge of Health Ministry

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar K given additional charge of Health Ministry

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry, replacing B Sriramulu on Monday.

Dr Sudhakar K is an MLA from Chikkaballapura constituency and also the district in-charge for the same. He has been vocal in the ongoing Sandalwood drug investigation in Karnataka.

The State Health Ministry has increasingly become important amid the COVID-19 crisis with Karnataka recording the second-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra.

Karnataka has reported as many as 1,20,289 total active cases and 9,966 total deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic until October 11, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

