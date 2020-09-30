K’taka opposition accuses ruling BJP of fudging Covid data

Bengaluru, Sep 30 : Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged that the ruling BJP was fudging numbers to bring down Covid-19 figures in the state.

In his hard hitting three-part tweet, Siddaramaiah alleged that there are serious underreporting issues with respect to Covid-19 deaths.

“Jalappa hospital has reported four deaths between 19 Sep, 12 PM to 20 Sep, 12 PM. But, the bulletin on 20 Sept has reported zero deaths in Kolar. Jalappa hospital has reported one death between 20 Sep, 12 PM to 21 Sep, 12 PM. But the bulletin on 21 Sept has reported 0 deaths in Kolar,” he stated tweeted along with posting those respective days’ bulletin.

By tagging to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Health and Family welfare minister, B. Sreeramulu and Medical Education minister K. Sudhkar, he angrily questioned, “What is the government trying to hide by underreporting? “Is it your failure?” he retorted.

Siddaramaiah added that underreporting will have serious implications on the preparedness of the stakeholders providing health care and also on the behaviour of the people.

“The BJP government is trying to cover up its gross mismanagement and negligence. There has to be more transparency & accountability,” he said in his concluding tweet.

Source: IANS

