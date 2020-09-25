K’taka opposition moves no-confidence motion, ruling BJP unperturbed

Bengaluru, Sep 24 : The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging rampant corruption and misuse of power in the state.

Without resisting much, the ruling party too conceded to the opposition party’s demand to move the motion.

The moment that Leader of the Opposition Siddarmaiah moved a no-confidence motion, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri put to vote and presence of 23 Congress party legislators was mandatory to allow the opposition party to move this motion.

As the Congress party was able to muster more numbers than required, Speaker Kageri asserted that he would allow the debate on the motion before Saturday.

However, Siddarmaiah asserted that the motion moved by the Congress must be taken on a priority basis instead of delaying any further.

Intervening at this juncture, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka caustically remarked that though the ruling BJP would not fear losing votes but Congress party which is moving the no-confidence motion might end up losing its MLAs who would vote in favour of the BJP government.

Rebutting this, Siddaramaiah asserted that every day may not be the same, those who have voted for the BJP in the past may vote in favour of Congress too. “Only time will tell, who will win this vote,” he claimed.

Interceding at this juncture, senior Congress leader H. K. Patil strongly appealed that the ruling party should not take undue advantage of no-confidence motion and should not pass any Bill that has far reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress told IANS the party wanted to move this no-confidence motion only to avoid an injunction order taken by Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa’s son B. Y. Vijayendra. “When debate on no-confidence commences, the party can raise every issue and most of the court orders do not come into effect, when charges are made in Assembly. Therefore, we have moved it,” a senior leader added.

Source: IANS

