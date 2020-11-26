K’taka reports 1,505 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

Bengaluru, Nov 26 : With 1,505 Covid positive cases and as many as 12 succumbing to this virus on Wednesday Karnataka’s total number of infections reached to 8,79,560 and the death toll reached to 11,726, the Health department bulletin released on Thursday stated.

According to the bulletin of November 25, cumulatively 8,79,560 Covid positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 11,726 deaths and 8,42,499 discharges,

On November 25, as many as 1,067 patients were discharged after recovery.

“Out of 1,505 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 844 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Besides this, Bengaluru Urban district also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,67,077 infections followed by Mysuru 50,448 and Ballari 38,169,” the bulletin stated and added that among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with a total of 3,44,138, followed by Mysuru 48,802 and Ballari 37,334.

Of the 25,316 active cases, 24,907 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 409 are in ICU.

As many as seven of the total 12 deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban and all the dead were with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), the bulletin said.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 844, followed by Mysuru 101, Dakshina Kannada 57, Hassan 51 and others.

A total of over 1,06,90,557 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,398 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 17,990 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Source: IANS

This story is auto-generated from IANS service.