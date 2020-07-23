K’taka trade body appeals for exemption in containment zones

Bengaluru: Karnataka trade body, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), has appealed to the city civic body commissioner to exempt a bunch of localities from being COVID containment zones for the resumption of economic activities, an official said on Thursday.

“There is a need to immediately advise, instruct or direct the commissioner BBMP to toe the decision of the chief minister and withdraw,” said FKCCI president C.R. Janardhana.

Janardhana was referring to a civic body notification which declared 15 localities as containment zones more than 27 days ago.

The localities around KR Market and Kalasipalya include Town Hall Circle, JC Road, AM Road, KR Market Junction, Tipu Sultan Palace Road and Anjaneya Temple Street among others.

The FKCCI official said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had stated that lockdown is not the only solution and announced a 5T strategy to combat the pandemic.

“Chief Minister in his address to the State has clearly stated that the lockdown is not the solution and announced a 5T strategy to combat the pandemic and assured that the lockdown will be lifted for continuing economic activity throughout the state,” he said.

Janardhana said the new order issued by the civic body on Tuesday had no clarity about the fate of the containment zone status of these 15 localities which are business activity intensive.

“FKCCI had specifically requested the chief minister to withdraw the BBMP notification while lifting the lockdown. The BBMP has not withdrawn the notification and is also not allowing the traders to start their economic activities,” he added.

According to Janardhana, the 15 localities are the heart of business in Bengaluru and support industry, trade, and service which need to start operating in time for the forthcoming festive season.

“A large gathering of traders has assembled at the FKCCI premises, pressing for the withdrawal of the notification and to allow a trade to continue. It is almost 27 days from the date of the shutdown,” he said.

Janardhana said he also requested the chief secretary to talk to the chief minister and the civic body commissioner to withdraw the notification, failing which the traders will launch an agitation.

Bengaluru continues to report the highest number of COVID cases in the state, recording 2,050 on Wednesday, raising the city tally to 36,993, out of which 27,969 are active.

It accounts for 59 per cent of all the active cases in the southern state.

Source: IANS