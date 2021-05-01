K’taka witnesses biggest single-day spike of 48,296 Covid cases

Bengaluru, May 1 : Battered by the onslaught of the second of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported an all-time high single-day spike of 48,296 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including a staggering 26,756 infections in Bengaluru alone, the state health bulletin said on Friday.

“With 48,296 new cases registered on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 15,23,142, including 3,82,690 active cases, while recoveries increased to 11,24,909 with 14,884 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin issued on Friday.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 26,756 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 7,56,740, including 2,59,058 active cases, while 5,123 discharges in the last 24 hours too its total number of recoveries to 4,91,306.

Of the 217 lives lost to the virus on Thursday, 93 were from Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 15,523 and the city’s toll to 6,375 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among the districts, Mysuru reported 3,500 cases, followed by 1,801 in Tumkuru, 1,348 in Mandya, 1,256 in Kalaburagi, 1,205 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,282 in Ballari and 609 in Kodagu, with the other cases spread across the remaining 23 districts of the state.

Out of the 1,89,793 tests conducted across the state on Thursday, 14,280 were through Rapid Antigen detection and 1,75,513 through the RT-PCR method.

The state’s test positivity rate shot up to 25.44 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 0.44 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,62,011 people, including 67,036 senior citizens and 61,032 in the 45-59 years age group, were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 95,81,682 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors, have received the jab till date since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” said the bulletin.