KTR advises MLAs to be on the field in flood-hit areas

Nihad AmaniPublished: 20th October 2020 1:25 pm IST

Hyderabad:  Telangana’s Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao  asked the Hyderabad MLAs to be on the field in flood-affected areas and to ensure the compensation reach to the people,

The said this during a meeting with the MLA’s in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

He also expressed the intension of the Chief Minister that is to provide immediate relief to the flood victims in the city.

He asked the MLAs to supervise the relief measures at the shelter camps by the GHMC. The MLAs should be in field and fill confidence among the people.

He wanted them to oversee the restoration works in the affected areas as the rains have decreased. As per the call given by the Chief Minister, the MLAs and MPs of the city have decided to donate their two month’s salary to the CM relief fund.

READ:  Public panic after tremors in Rajendra Nagar
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 20th October 2020 1:25 pm IST
Back to top button