KTR asks DGP to take action against Wanaparthy police

Wanaparthy: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries as well as IT and Commerce, KT Rama Rao, asked the state’s DGP, Mahender Reddy and Home Minister Mahmood Ali to take action against some police officers for their brutal treatment of a father and son.

Dear HM Mahmood Ali Saab & @TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances



Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this



All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of few https://t.co/CaOAU9ercw — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 2, 2020

Early morning on Monday a netizen user tweeted a video — in which Telangana Police was assaulting a civilian and his son — to Wanaparthy’s SP, Collector, the state’s DGP and KTR. This footage first caused outrage among netizens as it went viral.

@Collector_WNP @SpWanaparthy @spwanaparthi @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP I don't know where is this wanaparthi or Other..Is this the Right way to manhandle Common man at front of his Son.Pls take a Necessary action on the Cops.. pic.twitter.com/8QWKyT2Hri — Laxman Lucky (@Laxmanprabha1) April 2, 2020

TV5 reports that KTR tweeted to Ali and Reddy asking them for swift action.

Throughout the country, news of police clamping down upon people who venture out of their homes has been aplenty. Despite authorities also coming down hard upon law enforcement officials who are behaving excessively, the police’s high-handedness still continues.

The video linked above shows five policemen surrounding and manhandling and beating a man right in front of his son. Even as the son tries to stop the police, they pushed him away. The father and son were being hauled into the police van and then escorted away. The Wanaparthy SP then responded to the Minister’s tweet (see below)…

