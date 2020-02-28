KTR asks officials to start ‘save water’ campaign

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. Taraka Rama Rao visited the Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park in Jubilee Hills on Friday. He inspected the models which show the different types of water-conserving and harvesting techniques at the park.

During his visit to the park, KTR instructed officials to come up with programmes that raise awareness among citizens on rainwater harvesting before the onset of monsoons.

He stated that each drop is precious and wastage of water is not only a loss to the government but will be problematic in the future. He appreciated the WaLC program (Water Conservation and Leadership), an initiative of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

KTR inspecting Theme Park in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development stated that the implementation of awareness programs on conservation of rainwater harvesting will now yield better results in monsoon. He also mentioned that the citizens should feel responsible and take part in rainwater conservation.

The Minister asked the officials to intensify measures to create awareness among citizens on water conservation. He also instructed the officials to ensure adequate water supply in colonies and villages within the Outer Ring Road. He reviewed the status of various projects undertaken by the HMWSSB. He also enquired about the preparedness of the water board for taking over sewer maintenance in the peripheral areas from March 1.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore were also present on the occasion.

