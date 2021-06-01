KTR calls Sonu Sood ‘superhero’

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is very active over Twitter in helping people in distress during the ongoing Covid pandemic, on Tuesday called actor Sonu Sood a “superhero”.

When someone, who received the help from the Minister, thanked him and called him a real superhero, he replied saying he is just an elected representative.

“Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure. Also request you to kindly help others in distress,” tweeted KTR, as the Minister is popularly known.

He was responding to the tweet by one Nand Kishore Tokala.

“Once again I can’t thank you enough KTR garu. We received requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You helped many till the date and we never forget your continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero,” he wrote.

Sood too has responded to KTR on micro blogging site called the minister a hero. “Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telangana as my second Home as its my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years,” wrote the actor, who has worked in many Telugu movies.

“Many thanks brother @SonuSood Ji for your kind words. Keep doing the great work that you have started. You are inspiring millions of people,” KTR replied.

Sonu Sood has been playing a good Samaritan since the Covid-induced lockdown first imposed in the country. He lent a helping hand to stranded migrant labourers in reaching home and also arranged for the treatment of poor and needy in various parts of the country.

KTR, who is son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is coming to the rescue of people, especially Covid-19 patients in need of free treatment, oxygen or medicines.

Continuously responding to requests on Twitter, KTR directs his team to assist the people seeking help.