KTR for tough action against private hospital

Posted By SM Bilal Published: 30th July 2020 11:13 pm IST

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take strict action against erring private hospitals in for their excessive billing and exploitation.

KTR was responding on Twitter to a complaint made by a one person Anreddy Radhesh, hailing from Maheswaram mandal, Dubbacherla village, who had lost his father, mother and brother due to Covid-19.

In the tweet KTR said “Deeply anguished on hearing about the tragic loss of your family members. Exploitation in these times by private hospitals is deplorable and a shame. Request Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take strictest action against these irresponsible institutions (asap)”.

