KTR helps tribal student to pursue education in IIT-Varanasi
KTR helped financially a tribal student to pursue her higher studies in IIT-Varanasi.

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao financially helped a tribal student, K Srilatha to pursue her higher studies in IIT-Varanasi. K Srilatha comes from a tribal poor background and she is a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Srilatha is a meritorious student; she passed her intermediate with an aggregate of 97 percent from Telangana tribal welfare residential junior college (TTWRJC) at Nagarkurnool in 2021. She also secured 919 ranks in the JEE (Advanced) scheduled tribe category and secured admission in IIT- Varanasi for B Tech in ceramic engineering.

Her parents are wage labourers and her brother recently completed his intermediate from TTWRJC at Yellandu. Due to poor financial situation, Srilatha was not able to arrange the money required for expenses in IIT-Varanasi like course material, hostel accommodation, and mess.

When KTR heard about Srilatha through media, he invited her family to Hyderabad and provided financial assistance to Srilatha to complete her education in IIT. The minister stated that it gives him immense pleasure to support a hardworking and talented student, like Srilatha. The family members thanked him for his support.


