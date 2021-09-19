KTR invited to world economic forum’s annual meeting

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th September 2021 8:20 pm IST
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao has received an invitation to attend the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2022, which will take place in Davos-Klosters from 17 to 21 January.

Appreciating the work of the minister, WEF President Borge Brende sent him the invitation.

“Your leadership and commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy. As India emerges from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its ability to quickly adapt to innovation and emerging technologies will be vital for a sustainable economic recovery. Your insights on harnessing emerging technologies for common good will be key to the discussions at the Annual Meeting,” the WEF president wrote.

He also stated that it is essential for the world’s foremost political, business, and civil society leaders to come together once again to restore trust in the ability to shape the future in collaborative ways.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over receiving an invitation to the prestigious WEF annual meeting. “I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation,” he said.

