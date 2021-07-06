KTR launches Indian Bank’s ‘MSME Prerana’ programme in Telangana

Hyderabad: Indian Bank launched its flagship business mentoring programme, ‘MSME Prerana’, in Telangana on Tuesday. The initiative by the bank is supposed to be the first of its kind to empower MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise) entrepreneurs, and was launched in Telugu.

The programme has been designed in collaboration with Poornatha and Co. to empower entrepreneurs in driving business more efficiently by optimizing value and capacity. This business mentoring programme aims at enhancing the confidence and sense of empowerment among women entrepreneurs, said a press note from the Telangana state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

“MSME Prerana has broken the geographical and language barriers by extending web-based training to Entrepreneurs in local dialects using simple terminologies without using jargon. A series of 10 virtual programs have been successfully conducted in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and parts of Uttarakhand,” said the release.

It added that the ‘MSME Prerana’ programme will spread its outreach to Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat during the month of July and will be conducted in all major languages pan India in a phased manner. Indian Banks’s CD (Credit Deposit) ratio in Telangana is around 179%, which is higher than commercial bank average 110%, the release further said.

Indian Bank is also the seventh largest public sector bank in the country. In the MSME segment, it is the second largest in terms of percentage growth (15%).