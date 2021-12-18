KTR launches special portal for Telangana startups

Hyderabad: Announcing the second IT policy for information communication technology (ICT), the Minister for IT and Industry KTR launched a portal for Telangana startups that aims to be a single-window destination for the entrepreneurs of the state.

This portal will cater to all startup-related services promptly including startup recognition, grievance redressal, mentorship, and incentive disbursement mechanism.

Speaking at the occasion of releasing the policy some pacts were signed regarding data policy between the Department of Task Motors, UNDP, and ICFAI University.

KTR distributed awards for best performance for those working in the e-stores in rural areas.

The awards for the IT services were given to the representatives of GHMC, TSIIC, the American Chamber of Commerce in India (Amcham) and NASSCOM