KTR praises family of doctors for their efforts

Hyderabad: KTR praise 3 Muslim doctors who are from the same family.

Dr Mahboob Khan, Superintendent of the Chest Hospital, his wife, Dr Sahana Khan who works at Gandhi Hospital and his daughter Rashika Khan, a house surgeon in Fever Hospital.

Mahboob Khan has been a doctor since 1998. Sahana Khan is specialized in dermatology and has been a doctor for 15 years. Dr Rashika Khan, after completing her MBBS, joined Fever Hospital this year as a house surgeon.

All three of them are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in Telangana.

“Today, I have not one, but three ‘Citizen Heroes’ all from the same family. Unmindful of their own safety, Dr Mahboob Khan, his wife Dr Shahana Khan and daughter Dr Rashika Khan have dedicated themselves to fight coronavirus. Kudos to you guys,” KTR tweeted.

As outpatient wards have been closed down in these state-run hospitals, the three members of the family have been pitching in to fight coronavirus.

Dr Mahboob Khan as quoted by The News Minute said, “We don’t feel fear. We feel proud and we feel it’s our duty. Once we join the medical field, we feel mentally prepared to face anything. The emergency has some risk, I agree, but if the doctors don’t work now, who else will work? We are human as well, and there are apprehensions, but we get acclimatized.”

“Once we wear protective equipment, it is like a uniform — just like a soldier. We concentrate more on the patient’s health and treatment and not about ourselves. We don’t worry about what can happen to us at that moment. We are working for a greater cause,” he added.

The state has so far reported 11 deaths, while 45 people, including 10 Indonesians, have been discharged.

