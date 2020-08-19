KTR promises to remove nala encroachments responsible for flooding Warangal city

Hyderabad: Encroachment of nalas or any kind of civic lines always has an adverse effect, and the people of Warangal city in Telangana paid a heavy price for it. Several areas of Warangal have flooded over the past few days thanks to continuous heavy downpour, prompting senior state government officials, including IT minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) to rush to Warangal district for a review on Tuesday.

Warangal city in particular has been hit hard as local water bodies have flooded thanks to illegal encroachments across the city. Officials also set up 20 relief camps and 4,500 people in low-lying areas have also been evacuated for safety so far. “People have built buildings on nalas, or have even occupied many of the nalas, creating bottlenecks. KTR has issued orders to clear those, and that will happen,” said a government official, who did not want to be quoted.

KTR, during his review of the situation, announced that a special drive would be conducted for a month in Warangal City to remove all the encroachments of drains. Moreover, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) also announced on Tuesday that Rs.25 crore would be released to take up repair and other infrastructure works. The situation in Warangal city was so bad that officials engaged in rescue missions had to literally go around in a motor boat.

Moreover, a committee has also been appointed under the Warangal Urban Collector leadership to identify encroachments on floodwater, drainage and sewerage canals and remove them. The public also told the IT minister that a lot of the flooding was a result of encroachment on drains. Accepting that encroachments have happened, he said that those would be removed “immediately”, and that “there will not be any compromise on this issue”.

Stating that there will be no “political pressure” on the issue of removing encroachments, KTR also directed officials to get heavy machinery to demolish and remove major constructions. “Start removing the illegal encroachments, which are already identified. Examine if any obstructions are there for the water flow in drains. We are appointing a district task Force team under the leadership of the Collector to identify and remove the illegal encroachments of the drains,” he told officials.

The news of Warangal city getting flooded has apparently also upset KCR, who sent the team to Warangal. Based on the chief minister’s instructions, Disaster Response Force teams have been deputed from Hyderabad to Warangal with Boats, and other rescue equipment. They were all involved in relief work. KCR, according to a release from the state government decided not to visit Warangal, as it would hamper the relief works.

“Warangal population has reached 11 Lakh now. The population may increase in future and employees and staff should be increased based on the growth of population. Mechanization of sanitary works is necessary. Use sweeping machines in the city,” KTR also said.

Sujatha Surepally also posted a video two days ago of government officials moving around in a motor boat while carrying out relief works on 17 August on Facebook.

“#Warangal _ Rains.. Oh, people are thinking that there are no seas and boat travels in Telangana. This is the result that happens after the occupation of the lands of Vagulu, Vankalu, Lakes and Lakes. If you keep it with nature, you will take revenge then. If there are brainless rulers, bribery officers, sleeping people, good leaders, this is all,” she wrote.