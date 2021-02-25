KTR reiterates claim of 1,32,899 jobs in six years

Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday reiterated his claim that the state government filled 1,32,899 posts in various departments during the last six years.

With the opposition parties disputing his claim, the minister released the number of vacancies filled in each department.

The claims and counter claims come in view of the elections to two graduates’ constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council scheduled on March 14.

In an open letter, the minister alleged that the opposition parties were resorting to false propaganda to confuse people. especially youth

“The Congress and the BJP are concealing the truth and deliberately spreading false information about job recruitment in Telangana since the TRS government came to power,” said Rama Rao, who is also the Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He also reiterated that if anyone has any doubts about our government’s commitment to job recruitment, they can approach respective departments and clarify.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said it was sad that even a senior politician like Jana Reddy tend to spread lies, and challenged him to provide details of jobs filled during the 10-year rule of his Congress party.

He said to curtail false information spread by senior leaders like Jana Reddy and opposition parties in front of the media, he is providing complete details of 1,32,899 lakh job vacancies that the TRS government has filled since 2014.

“I am presenting all these details with the sole intention of giving clarity and providing the right information to the people of Telangana, especially the youth, who are being confused and misled by the opposition’s baseless accusations.”

He said the Telangana State Public Service Commission recruited 30,594 employees while the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board filled 31,972 vacancies.

The Telangana State Residential Education Institutes Recruitment Board filled 3,623 posts, the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University 179 posts, the Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji Telangana State Horticulture University 80, the Director Minorities Welfare 66, Junior Panchayat Secretaries 9,355, the Ayush Department 171, TS-GENCO 856, TS-NPDCL 164, TS-SPDCL 201, TS- TRANSCO 206, TSRTC 4,768, while the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd filled 12,500 posts.

KTR said 22,637 employees of the Electricity Department were regularized. Hyderabad Water Board filled 807 vacancies, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank 243 and DCCBs filled 1,571 vacancies. Filling up of another 6,258 posts is in final stage.

