KTR, Revanth, Bandi Sanjay: Who will be next CM of Telangana?

Hyderabad: Who could be the next chief minister of Telangana State? Who will succeed in taking the place of K. Chandrashekar Rao? These questions are popping up in the minds of everyone who is keeping an eye on the political development in the state.

In the 2023 state assembly polls, an interesting political battle will be witnessed between the three leaders i.e., TRS working president and state IT minister, KT Rama Rao, Congress state president Revanth Reddy, and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay.

If Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) retains power then there are bright chances that KT Rama Rao could become the next chief minister of the state.

Revanth Reddy could be offered the post of chief minister if Congress comes back to power in Telangana State.

According to the sources in the Congress Party, Revanth Reddy is the top pick as a CM candidate by the high command because he directly confronts the KCR’s policies.

The Telangana BJP unit is trying its level best to form the next government in the state. If it manages to attain a majority in the assembly, it could select Bandi Sanjay for the chief minister post. It has been informed that even if BJP forms a coalition government at the state then also Bandi Sanjay would be the pick for CM’s post because Sanjay is instrumental in influencing the Dalits’ vote.

Apart from these three political parties, the newly launched political front YSR Telangana Party Supremo Y.S.Sharmila is also in the race to become the next chief minister. She has been extensively touring the state and strongly criticizing KCR on the unemployment and suicides issues.