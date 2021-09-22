KTR seeks public opinion over demand for merger of SCB with GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday sought public opinion over the demand for merger of the civilian area under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a tweet, KTR said that he read a couple of news reports where citizens overwhelmingly opined that SCB has to be merged in GHMC. He further said that he is also in favour of it. However, he sought public opinion.

Read a couple is news reports today where citizens overwhelmingly opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board has to be merged in GHMC



I am in agreement too. What do you guys say? — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 22, 2021

Responding to the tweet, many netizens have expressed their view in favour of the merger. Almost all netizens said ‘yes’ to the proposal.

Big Yes — nagaraj (@nagaraj_zerik) September 22, 2021

Completely agree. For a variety of reasons, sir. — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) September 22, 2021

Yesss .

When they close down the Gates causing inconvenience

When they do not allow to even construct Toilets

When they remove Voting right of 28000 people

Who is the Secunderabad Cantonment Board working for ????? — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) September 22, 2021

It is not the first time, earlier too, KTR has raised voice when local military authorities of SCB had closed some of the roads.

At that time, he had urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give directions to the authorities for restraint in unauthorised blockage of roads.

In a letter to the Defence Minister, he had said the blockage of roads is affecting millions of citizens dwelling in north and north-eastern parts of Hyderabad.

Now, as some of the residents of the SCB are claiming that the area lacks basic infrastructure and demanding the merger of the civilian area under the board in GHMC, KTR sought public opinion.

Most of the public is of the opinion that the merger of the civilian area with GHMC will not only improve facilities but also solve the difficulties being faced by the public.