KTR sees huge opportunities in Pharma, Life Sciences

Hyderabad: Telangana IT anx Municipal Minister, K T Rama Rao today said that Pharma and Life Sciences have huge opportunities and potential for development during Corona crisis. He was addressing a Webinar program arranged by World Economic Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asserted to encourage these two sectors to get bigger investments. The minister stated that even after Corona crisis, these two sectors will have great opportunities . The state government is planning to get more investments in these sectors. The governments have to support and cooperate such sectors to boost economy and achieve rapid growth. We foresee huge development, jobs, and employment in pharma and life science, KTR has said.

The minister said that with Genome Valley, Medical Devices Park, and Pharma City and others, Hyderabad has now become the best destination for investments in the world. The government is to tap talent to push potential in these two sectors, the IT minister said. KTR has said that during Corona crisis across the world, Hyderabad has registered its priority for medicines and vaccines.