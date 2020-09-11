KTR, Speaker Srinivas inspects 2BHK flats project site in Kollur

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday inspected the double bedroom housing project site at Kollur and reviewed amenities available at the high-rise model township.

On the occasion Srinivas Reddy said that the double bedroom houses constructed at Kollur would become a role model for the country. He further said that this was the first time ever any State government had taken up construction of such a major township to provide housing to thousands of poor, Pocharam felt that the housing project would become a role model when talked about housing projects in the country.

“The government is constructing one lakh double bedroom houses and out of which, 85,000 houses would be handed over to beneficiaries in GHMC limits by December end,” said KT Rama Rao.

Prashanth Reddy expressed satisfaction over the fast progress of construction works and said that complete support would be provided from the Housing department for future assignments.