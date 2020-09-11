KTR, Speaker Srinivas inspects 2BHK flats project site in Kollur

By Nihad Amani Updated: 11th September 2020 2:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday inspected the double bedroom housing project site at Kollur and reviewed amenities available at the high-rise model township.

On the occasion Srinivas Reddy said that the double bedroom houses constructed at Kollur would become a role model for the country. He further said that this was the first time ever any State government had taken up construction of such a major township to provide housing to thousands of poor, Pocharam felt that the housing project would become a role model when talked about housing projects in the country.

READ:  Hyderabad: Unemployed man sets himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharthi

“The government is constructing one lakh double bedroom houses and out of which, 85,000 houses would be handed over to beneficiaries in GHMC limits by December end,” said KT Rama Rao.

 Prashanth Reddy expressed satisfaction over the fast progress of construction works and said that complete support would be provided from the Housing department for future assignments.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close