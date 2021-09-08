KTR takes tough stance against opposition parties

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) Working President K.Tarakarama Rao has said that a befitting reply will be given to the opposition parties on their use of derogatory comments on the Chief Minister or at the state government. He added that “Entt ka jawab pathar se do”.

While addressing the party general body meeting of Greater Hyderabad unit at Jal Vihar, KTR expressed these views. He advised the party men not to be silent against the opposition remarks. He said that the national parties i.e Congress and BJP politicians are resorting to silly politics and accusing the state government for the past seven years. He added that the partymen should not tolerate this anymore and give the opposition a strong reply.

KTR recalled the efforts being made by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao when he launched the Telangana movement two decades ago. He said KCR entered into an alliance with TDP in 2004 and later with Congress in 2008 in favour of separate statehood for Telangana. He added that though Congress tried to hold back the Telangana movement, KCR stood firm till he achieved a separate state.

He further said that the opposition parties were criticizing the TRS party to gain political mileage for the Huzurabad by-election.

KTR affirmed the party leaders that around 500 posts will be filled soon in various corporations. He said that every party member who had worked tirelessly for the party will be rewarded.

The working president instructed the party leaders to form colonies committees by September 20. He added that effective and influential leaders should be admitted to the 150 divisions of the city.

KTR concluded by saying an organizational training program for the party workers will take place after Dussehra and a new city office will come up.