KTR to meet newly elected corporators today; city MLAs to attend too

KTR is likely to seek views from the newly-elected and second-time elected candidates, in view of the drubbing performance by the TRS in the GHMC elections.

TRS is the single largest party after winning 55 seats in the GHMc elections (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will meet the newly elected Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators of the party at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, KTR will interact with the new corporators about their duties and also brief them about the provisions of the new Municipal Act. The legislators from the GHMC region will also take part in the interaction, sources said.

KTR is likely to seek views from the newly-elected and second-time elected candidates, in view of the drubbing performance by the TRS in the GHMC elections. A Mayor and a deputy mayor too would be decided in the meeting, tentatively.

The TRS has won 55 seats out of the 149 wards, the results of which were announced by the Election Commission on Friday.

