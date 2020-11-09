KTR to start unique power plant

Hyderabad: Minister KTR will start unique power plant in Jawahar Nagar on November 10.

The Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions Pvt Limited, SPC of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd has completed the construction of 19.8 MW capacity waste to energy (WtE) plant at Jawahar Nagar in 1st phase.

This is the first WTE plant to be commissioned in Southern India, which has become a reality with the kind support of the Government of Telangana in considering the project as an

environmentally friendly technology of thermal combustion to dispose the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) while generating green power.

The Phase-I WtE project comprises of two RDF fired boilers. The plant has been equipped with a world-class multi-stage Flue Gas Cleaning System and online CEMS, ensuring compliance to international standards of environmental performance.

The facility uses Air Cooled Condenser and thus conserve water. As per the PPA with the TS

TRANSCO, the green power is being evacuated with negligible transmissions losses.

The plant uses equipment sourced from reputed OEMs across the World and employs Reciprocating Grate technology that originated in Belgium which is proven worldwide, with more than 1600 lines under operation globally.

This plant will significantly reduce the land burden associated with management of municipal waste generated in Hyderabad and also act as a sustainable source of green power for the state.

Semi-dry flue gas treatment system followed by bag filters is proposed for efficiently complying the effluent norms.

Ever since the Synchronization of the plant after trial run on 20.8.2020 the plant has generated around 15 million units with 1 boiler.

Keeping in mind the prospective waste generation quantities in the next (05) years and the potential for establishing WtE was assessed by GHMC as 98 MW, the Government was requested to grant permission for expanding the WtE capacity at Jawahar Nagar to 48 MW in Phase-II as originally proposed while the Govt of India has originally granted EC for the project in 2012. Phase -II proposal is at final stage of permissions from the Government as CM has accorded approval recently.

Further, it was proposed to establish another 14.5 MW WtE plant at TSDF land of TSIIC at Dundigal where REEL is operating hazardous waste management project for which TSPCB has issued CFE in July 2020 and the construction works are started recently.