Kubbra Sait opens up on her international sci-fi series ‘Foundation’

Mumbai: The trailer of Kubbra Sait’s international web series “Foundation” dropped on Monday and the actress is not surprisingly excited.

Kubbra apart, the sci-fi show has an international cast including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, with David S. Goyer as showrunner.

“I am excited to be a part of Foundation and cannot wait to see the audiences reaction to the show. The trailer has dropped and it looks amazing. Rest all, don’t want to share any spoilers apart from saying that I am very happy to be a part of it,” said Kubbra, on being a part of the Apple TV show.