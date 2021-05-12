Kukatpally robbery case, two arrested for killing security guard

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police has cracked the sensational Kukatpally HDFC ATM robbery case. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that they had cracked the case within a short span of time. He said that they had arrested two accused -Ajith Kumar and Mukesh Kumar- in the Case.

He said that the accused had shot at the security guards of the ATM And decamped with Rs.5 lakh cash.

He said that the accused belonged to Bihar State and added that they had recovered Rs.6.31 lakh cash, two mobile phones , two wheelers and one weapon from the possession of the accused. He said that the two were also the accused in a similar theft incident that took place at Jeedimetla. He said that the accused were indulging such crimes after becoming addicted to liquor and financial problems.

The Commissioner said that the accused had robed the security guards by approaching on a stolen pulsar bike. He said that a security guard by name Ali Baig died in the firing incident