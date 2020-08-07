Kunal Kemmu: ‘Abhay 2’ features gut-wrenching villains

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 7th August 2020 8:11 am IST
Kunal Kemmu: 'Abhay 2' features gut-wrenching villains

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Actor Kunal Kemmu says ever since the second season of his web series, Abhay, was announced, he has been flooded with expectation messages from fans.

As the trailer of the show was unveiled, Kunal said: “Ever since the announcement was made for ‘Abhay 2’, my DMs have been flooded with people eagerly waiting for the second season. This season is grittier with some of the most unpredictable crime stories. It features a set of gut-wrenching villains and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with co-stars like Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey.”

The ensemble cast also has Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan.

Director of the show Ken Ghosh said, “The second season has so many layers and each episode is sure to induce chills, as it is more gruesome than the previous one and also inspired by true events. Every actor has done great justice to their roles and I bet that some of you may not even recognize them. That’s how involved they were with every nuance of their character!”

The show releases on August 14, on the OTT platform Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close