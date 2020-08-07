Kunal Kemmu: ‘Abhay 2’ features gut-wrenching villains

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Actor Kunal Kemmu says ever since the second season of his web series, Abhay, was announced, he has been flooded with expectation messages from fans.

As the trailer of the show was unveiled, Kunal said: “Ever since the announcement was made for ‘Abhay 2’, my DMs have been flooded with people eagerly waiting for the second season. This season is grittier with some of the most unpredictable crime stories. It features a set of gut-wrenching villains and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with co-stars like Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey.”

The ensemble cast also has Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan.

Director of the show Ken Ghosh said, “The second season has so many layers and each episode is sure to induce chills, as it is more gruesome than the previous one and also inspired by true events. Every actor has done great justice to their roles and I bet that some of you may not even recognize them. That’s how involved they were with every nuance of their character!”

The show releases on August 14, on the OTT platform Zee5.

Source: IANS

