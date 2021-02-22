Kunal Kemmu ‘humbled’ after winning for ‘Lootcase’

Mumbai, Feb 21 : Actor Kunal Kemmu posted a picture with joy and gratitude after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film ‘Lootcase’.

The actor put up a post on his Instagram page Sunday, which read, “Honoured, Happy and Humbled!B est Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards. This one is for the entire team of #Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and every one who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude.”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Lootcase’ was appreciated by audience and critics alike.

The actor became an uncle once again after his brother-in- law Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.