Kurnool: 58-year-old man arrested for raping minor

Kurnool: A state government employee was arrested on Monday by Kurnool One Town police for raping a minor girl in October. The parents, who had earlier hid the incident fearing social stigma, lodged a complaint last week after a video of the incident was posted online.

According to police, the 58-year-old municipal employee capitalizing on the absence of the girl’s parents committed the crime at her residence. The accused has been identified as Guravaiah resident of Bapujinagar, who is known to the victim’s family.

The girl, who had hidden the incident earlier, disclosed it to her parents but the family did not lodge a complaint fearing social stigma.

However, the incident came to light when a video shot by unidentified persons, was posted on social media. It was only then the family members of the minor girl lodged a complaint with One Town police.

“On a complaint from her parents, police arrested the accused Guravaiah, we have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act,” said CI Vikram Simha.

Upon learning about the heinous crime, All India Democratic Women Association activists demanded the government to take stringent action against the accused. They lodged a complaint with the DSP of Disha police station.