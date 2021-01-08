Kushaiguda D-Mart outlet seized by GHMC officials for selling rotten dates

Hyderabad: Sleuths of health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday seized D-Mart outlet in Kushaiguda for selling rotten dates.

The authorities seized the outlet after acting upon a complaint filed by a customer on worm filled dates.

The customer went to D-Mart in Kushaiguda on December 30. He bought 20 packets of Kimia dates, along with other household items.

The phone was switched off when called the customer care number to complain. He also complained to the authorities to take action against Kimia dates for non-compliance with quality standards and Kushaiguda D-Mart for fraudulent sales.