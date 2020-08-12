Kushal Tandon in music video of single that pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 8:45 pm IST
Kushal Tandon in music video of single that pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Mumbai, Aug 12 : TV star Kushal Tandon is back in the music video of a new single that pays tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

Titled “Reh jaunga main”, the song is sung by Sadhu S. Tiwari and Neha Vaishnav. Based on the Pulwama incident, it is a tribute to the families of the 40 jawans who were killed in the incident last year. Along with Kushal, the video also features actress-singer Neha Vaishnav.

“Every time I listen to this song I get goosebumps, simply because it relates to a true story of real lives that have surely touched mine. It’s a very emotional song and I’m glad I did this music video,” said Kushal.

The video, presented by Meet Bros., shows the tragic love story of a newly-wed couple.

“Kushal is our childhood friend and we have always wanted to do a song together. He’s looking dashing in it. Although the music is not composed by us, we almost feel like it’s our own,” Meet Bros said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

